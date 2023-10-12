A Secret Behind Carnival's $31.3 Billion in Debt

Carnival (NYSE: CCL) has seen a rapid improvement in operations in 2023 and recently reported record quarterly revenue. But it's still dealing with tens of billions of dollars in debt from the pandemic that's an overhang on the stock.

In this video, Travis Hoium highlights a trick the company is using to reduce debt and how risky it might be. If there's an economic downturn or drop in cruise demand, Carnival may be in more trouble than ever.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 10, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 11, 2023.

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

