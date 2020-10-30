A Second Miracle: The Consequences of a Trump Victory

When Donald Trump won the Presidency in 2016, I described it as “the greatest political miracle in American history.” If he were to be reelected, his second victory would claim that title, both because of his relatively weaker standing in the polls and because of the effects of Covid-19. If Trump wins, what comes next will depend on how it happened. If the polls were off again and he wins the Electoral College while decisively losing the popular vote – 2016 on steroids – then we’re in for more of the same: Congressional gridlock and even more intense partisan conflict. If, however, Trump claims victory in ways many Americans see as illegitimate, the consequences will be dire.

A Trump victory requires winning every state where he is favored and sweeping every state where the polls have him only narrowly behind. As of October 28, that second list includes Iowa, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Arizona, and Pennsylvania. FiveThirtyEight gives it a 12% chance.

This sort of Trump victory would trigger a crisis in the Democratic Party and outrage among its voters. This would be the third time in 20 years where they won the popular vote but lost the election. It is unclear what agenda Republicans would attempt to pass if Trump won re-election. They have not articulated one and did not adopt a platform at their Convention. Whatever they try for, because there is no plausible scenario where Democrats do not hold the House, it would require Democratic cooperation. This is very unlikely. Instead, Democrats would likely demand reforms to the Electoral College in return for cooperation on even the most basic tasks of government, like passing a budget to prevent a shutdown. The likely result is continued stasis.

The Trump Administration’s logical response to legislative paralysis is to turn to foreign and regulatory policy, where the President’s power is at its apogee. Trump, fresh off a second political miracle, would wind up with total control over the Republican party. Combined with another term to solidify his control over the federal civil service, he would have an almost entirely free hand. This would result in further weakening NATO and our alliances with South Korea and Japan, driven just as much by those countries concluding that the United States is no longer a reliable partner as by American actions. On the regulatory side, we’d see the continued removal of environmental regulations, particularly limitations on carbon dioxide and particulate emissions and restrictions on the exploitation of federal lands.

2016 redux is only one path to victory for the President. Another could be opened by the fact that this year’s election will have the strongest-ever “Red Mirage” and “Blue Shift” - the tendency of Democratic candidates to do better as late-arriving mailed ballots arrive. This creates the possibility of judges or state legislatures intervening to overturn the vote – a much more perilous endeavor, for both the President and the country.

Even in 2018, the Blue Shift in Arizona gave Democrat Kyrsten Sinema an 86,606 vote advantage after Election Day, flipping a Senate race to her. This year it will be much larger and nationwide for three reasons: 1) the unprecedented pandemic-driven increase in voting by mail; 2) Democratic voters’ disproportionate likelihood of voting that way (this is very different from the historical norm, where such ballots do not favor either party) because of the President’s attacks on it; and 3) Delays in the mail severe enough that the Postal Service advised Americans to mail their ballot before October 27. Imagine two scenarios: the first where states award their Electoral Votes based only on the votes counted on November 3, the second where they count all legally cast votes. The Blue Shift could be so large that in the first scenario, Trump would win 408-130, even though the actual voting tallies, once they were counted in scenario 2, would see him losing 334-204.

Normally this delay wouldn’t matter. States declare the winner once the votes are counted. Election Night is just a TV drama without legal significance. But the Republican Party has attacked voting by mail nationwide. In the critical swing state of Pennsylvania, for example, the Republican state legislature has sued to stop ballots mailed before Election Day but received afterwards from being counted. Although the Supreme Court demurred, it agreed to the segregation of ballots received after Election Day, with three Justices saying the question could be revisited and those ballots discarded if Pennsylvania proves decisive.

The Pennsylvania legislature has also forbidden early-arriving mailed ballots from being counted before Election Day, ensuring that they will not be included in the state’s tally until days or weeks later. This creates a risk because on October 28 President Trump expressed his hope that “the few states remaining that want to take a lot of time after November 3 to count ballots, that won’t be allowed by the various courts.” If the courts fulfill this desire and order ballots cast properly under pre-Election Day law to be ignored, Democrats will almost certainly reject that outcome.

The other route open to the President to overturn the vote is via state legislatures. States are required to appoint their Electors by December 8 to be certain they will be accepted. If litigation stretches to or past this date, Republican state legislatures elected by gerrymandered districts may ignore the vote and attempt to appoint Trump-supporting Electors – an approach that the chairman of Pennsylvania’s Republican Party has already acknowledged considering. Election law in this situation is based on virtually indecipherable 19th century statutes, potentially enabling a Supreme Court with 6 Republican-appointed Justices to rule in his favor.

Democrats are virtually certain to respond to a Trump “victory” gained via the Courts or legislatures with massive resistance. Progressive groups are already planning mobilization efforts modeled on the Cold War protests in Eastern Europe that helped topple Communist governments there and on the more recent pro-democracy movements in Hong Kong and Ukraine to defend against this possibility. Protests of this magnitude will, literally, bring American society to a halt. What would happen next – particularly if Trump used federal forces to violently suppress them, as he did in Washington, DC and has threatened to do several times – is impossible to foresee, but further escalation seems virtually certain.

After the poll-defying outcome in 2016, no one should feel confident that another improbable outcome won’t happen again. What came next, however, would depend on the actions and integrity of officeholders, Democratic and Republican, across the country, from the local officials who count votes all the way up to the Supreme Court. If they act unwisely, the United States could easily see the worst domestic turmoil it has experienced since the Civil War.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.