A Search for Value Leads to European Stocks

As I am sure is true for most investors, I am currently spending a lot of time looking for value, but I have a problem. Value is extremely hard, if not impossible to find in U.S. stocks right now. So much so that even though the U.S. has always shown itself to be a resilient economy that bounces back faster than others following global crises in the past, I am looking elsewhere for opportunity.

The major U.S. stock indices have recovered to a point where they are around ten percent from their highs just before the collapse, but that obscures some big differences in performance. In some areas, such as retail, hospitality, airlines and the like, there has not been much of a bounce at all, while others, such as big tech and healthcare, are already back where they began or higher still.

That disparity is completely understandable in most cases. The laggards are generally in areas likely to be left behind as the economy snaps back. That delay in recovery could be for several reasons. It will presumably take a while before consumers go back to airlines, hotels and cruise ships, even after the virus is defeated, so hesitancy in those areas is fully justified. Energy stocks are also low with good reason. While oil has recovered from its dramatic lows, crude is still down nearly fifty percent from levels at the start of the year. Who knows if brick and mortar retail will ever truly recover after such a massive percentage of purchases shifted online?

In other words, a lot of the laggards look cheap, but they are not really “value”?

Nor is there much value to be had in the outperformers. The risks of a second wave of coronavirus or of a setback in the search for a therapy or vaccine are being ignored as some stocks soar above levels that even before record high unemployment and a massive drop in GDP looked a little frothy.

In February, before the drop started, I said that a correction looked likely based on valuation and technical signals. On that basis, averages are about where they should be even if coronavirus hadn’t happened. But of course, it did, making it hard to get enthusiastic about anything above its pre-shutdown level, which was probably overvalued even then.

So, I am looking elsewhere and the most obvious place to put some money to work right now is in Europe. Some countries there got hit with the virus hard, but they also got hit early, so are further along in recovery. Others, including Europe’s strongest economy, Germany, were either luckier or responded better. Either way, as of Friday there had been “only” 102 deaths per million population there as compared to 310 in the U.S. (Source: Statista.com).

And yet the iShares Europe ETF (EZU) is still far behind the U.S. indices at around twenty percent from its starting point.

When a treatment and/or vaccine for coronavirus is found it is reasonable to assume that economies around the world will recover at roughly the same pace, so that disparity makes no sense. I suppose you could argue that the American tradition of prioritizing the individual over the collective allows for a quicker recovery there, but it also makes for a much bigger risk of a second wave, more than balancing that out.

Ultimately, value in investing is a relative concept. It is really based on the assumption that eventually everything returns to the mean. On that basis, European stocks simply look like better value than their American equivalents at this point.

