A Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) insider lowered their holding by 14% earlier this year

Insiders were net sellers of Scholastic Corporation's (NASDAQ:SCHL ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Scholastic

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & President of Scholastic Book Fairs, Sasha Quinton, for US$203k worth of shares, at about US$47.23 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$31.95. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Sasha Quinton.

Sasha Quinton sold a total of 5.33k shares over the year at an average price of US$47.22. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders At Scholastic Have Sold Stock Recently

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Scholastic recently. In total, Executive VP & President of Scholastic Book Fairs Sasha Quinton sold US$252k worth of shares in that time. On the flip side, President Peter Warwick spent US$101k on purchasing shares (as mentioned above) . Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Does Scholastic Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Scholastic insiders own about US$17m worth of shares. That equates to 1.6% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Scholastic Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Scholastic, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, Scholastic makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Scholastic. For example - Scholastic has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.