A Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) insider lowered their holding by 33% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SBRA ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Sabra Health Care REIT Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Consultant, Harold Andrews, for US$1.5m worth of shares, at about US$13.55 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$15.37, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 33% of Harold Andrews's stake. Harold Andrews was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:SBRA Insider Trading Volume August 3rd 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Sabra Health Care REIT Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Sabra Health Care REIT insiders own about US$45m worth of shares. That equates to 1.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sabra Health Care REIT Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Sabra Health Care REIT shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Sabra Health Care REIT insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Sabra Health Care REIT (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.