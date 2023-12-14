A Review of VFQY (Vanguard US Quality Factor ETF) | December 2023

The Vanguard US Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in a diversified portfolio of U.S. common stocks with strong fundamentals. These stocks are selected using a rules-based quantitative model that evaluates their profitability, cash flow generation, and balance sheet strength.

Understanding the Quality Factor

Derived from factor-based investing, “quality” is an important factor in assessing the long-term viability and performance of a company.

As noted by Marco Santanche, an ETF strategist and author of monthly ETF research Quant Evolution, “Quality as a factor expresses the tendency of high-quality stocks with more stable earnings, stronger balance sheets and higher margins to outperform low-quality stocks, over a long time horizon.”

Here are some key aspects that are typically associated with the quality factor:

Profitability: High-quality companies are generally profitable and have a consistent track record of generating positive earnings. This is an important indicator of a company's ability to generate returns for its shareholders.

Stability and Consistency: Quality factor investing looks for companies that demonstrate stability and consistency in their performance. This may include stable revenue growth, consistent earnings, and a history of reliable financial results.

Strong Balance Sheet: Companies with strong financial health often have a robust balance sheet. This means they have manageable levels of debt, ample liquidity, and a solid financial structure that positions them well in challenging economic environments.

Low Financial Leverage: Quality companies tend to have lower levels of financial leverage. A lower debt-to-equity ratio is often seen as a positive indicator, as it suggests that the company is not overly reliant on debt financing.

In addition to these aspects, the quality factor has the capacity to potentially perform well during economic downturns. As Santanche observes in his monthly ETF research, "Quality is a factor that is often considered as a diversifier/defensive hedge," highlighting its role as a reliable option during periods of economic uncertainty.

Investment Strategy

VFQY employs a rules-based methodology to identify and invest in US companies demonstrating high-quality characteristics. The fund typically screens for companies with robust balance sheets, consistent earnings, and low financial leverage. By emphasizing these factors, VFQY aims to provide investors with exposure to businesses that exhibit resilience in various market conditions.

Key Features of VFQY

Quality Focus: VFQY invests in companies that exhibit strong financial performance and balance sheet metrics, indicating their ability to generate long-term sustainable returns.

Diversification: VFQY holds a broad range of stocks across different market capitalizations (large, mid, and small) and industries, providing a well-diversified portfolio.

Low Expense Ratio: VFQY maintains a competitive expense ratio of 0.13%, making it a cost-effective option for investors.

Passive Management: VFQY is passively managed, meaning the fund's portfolio is automatically adjusted to track the performance of its underlying index. This eliminates the fees associated with active management, further reducing the cost of ownership.

Performance Snapshot

As of December 13 2023, the important financial metrics of VFQY are as follows (source: Morningstar, Quant Evolution):

5Y Return: +68%

With a 5-year return of 68%, the VFQY slightly underperformed that SP 500 (77%), and it remains to be seen whether the ETF can close the gap in coming years.

Sharpe ratio: 0.46

Sharpe ratio is another important metric to look at. Generally speaking, a number between 0 and 0.99 is considered low risk/low reward.

As explained by Marco Santanche, an ETF strategist and author of the newsletter Quant Evolution, “Sharpe ratio is one of the metrics I will look at, as it quantifies how much return an investor is receiving per unit of risk. However, we should not overestimate its usefulness as an indicator, since the past does not reliably predict future outcomes.”

Maximum drawdown: -26.18%

Maximum drawdown is another critical metric that investors should carefully examine when evaluating ETFs. The maximum drawdown of VFQY is higher than that of SP 500 (-23.87%) during the period.

“This metric helps investors gauge the potential downside risk associated with an ETF,” notes Santanche. “A lower maximum drawdown implies a more stable investment, which can be particularly important for risk-averse investors.”

Total expense ratio: 0.13%

Additionally, the Total Expense Ratio (TER) is a crucial factor that investors should take into account. The TER reflects the overall costs associated with managing and operating the ETF, presented as a percentage of the fund's average net assets.

Beta (vs SP 500): 0.85

"Beta is an important metric to look at, as it tells us about how much risk an investment adds to the underlying portfolio from the perspective of direction and relative volatility,” says Santanche. “A beta close to one means the ETF tends to move in line with the broader market.”

Who Should Consider VFQY?

VFQY is a suitable option for investors seeking a diversified, low-cost way to gain exposure to US quality stocks. It is particularly well-suited for long-term investors who are comfortable with moderate risk and are seeking consistent growth potential.

Conclusion

VFQY is a well-managed, low-cost ETF that provides investors with a convenient way to access the quality segment of the US stock market. Its strong track record of performance, diversified holdings, and moderate risk profile make it a compelling option for investors seeking long-term growth opportunities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.