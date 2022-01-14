A Review of Unusual Options Activity in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) and Unusual Options Activity in the Kroger Co. (KR)

A Review of Unusual Options Activity in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Reported yesterday, and again in the NYSE, we saw unusual activity in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), which opened then at $140.75 and today at $136.09.

Seen today, utilizing the historical flow page on the Unusual Whales site, it is evident that this trader did, in fact, close their positions on the 21 as the open interest decreased approximately in the amount of the size(s) of the order(s).

Seen above are the volumes and open interests day over day on the $140 strike call option dated for January 21, 2022. This data is taken from the historical flow page on the Unusual Whales site.

The open interest of 28,993 decreased to 17,522 as of this morning’s open, meaning more traders left this chain than had entered into it yesterday, in spite of the volume.

Seen above are the volumes and open interests day over day on the $155 strike call option dated for January 28, 2022. This data is taken from the historical flow page on the Unusual Whales site.

Furthermore, the volume reported yesterday was, as reported, opened, as we can see that the open interest today has increased by the approximate requisite amount.

Be mindful! Just because these orders were indeed opened, it cannot be absolutely known whether these calls were sold to open or bought to open; however, they were traded at and in some cases above the ask, so assuming long, bought to open positions is often what intuition tells us.

Furthermore, the bullish sentiment on Taiwan Semiconductor is propagated by positive earnings, which Kwhen Finance Editors elaborated upon, revealing: “shares closed [on the 10th] 13.4% lower than it did at the end of [the 9th].”

The charts above represent Taiwan Semiconductor’s option flow data with regards to the last 100 trades and of premiums greater than $30,000.

In spite of this trader and their bullish positions taken, 60.8% of the premium traded at these premium levels are in bearish bets, with 63.7% as bid-side orders, and 77.8% are in put premiums.

Unusual Options Activity in The Kroger Co. (KR)

Today, January 14, 2022, among the underlying components of the NYSE, we saw unusual or noteworthy options trading volume and activity in Kroger (KR), which opened at $49.39.

There were multiple sets of the $49 strike put options dated for March 18, 2022, bought to open at the ask, amounting to over $1M in premium.

This is not the first time we have reported on unusual options activity in Kroger.

On November 2, 2022, there were insider trades that transpired just before market close, just ahead of news that Kroger would sell Bed Bath & Beyond products on Kroger’s website and in a “small-scale physical store pilot” in 2022.

Seen above are the noteworthy options in Kroger from the Unusual Whales flow dashboard.

These orders come after Zacks Equity Research reported that Kroger “extended its partnership with Nuro, an autonomous vehicle company, to offer fresh groceries via all-electric, autonomous vehicles.”

Seen above is the aforementioned chain’s historical volume, in red, and open interest, in blue, as bar charts behind the requisite bid and ask, in a light blue and darker shade, respectively.

As can be seen, the volume on this chain overshadows the open interest (which is hardly viewable given the scale of these orders), so therefore we know these contracts were, indeed, bought or sold to open, not closed.

