Liquidity programs have become commonplace as the investment in U.S. VC grows and the time to exit lengthens in recent years.

With our innovative technology platform, Nasdaq Private Market (NPM) has established itself as a leading provider of secondary liquidity solutions for private companies. Our experience in facilitating liquidity programs and our exposure to the global market gives us a unique perspective into private market trends that we leverage to provide our clients with an exceptional liquidity experience.

In our new paper, “A Review of the Private Company Secondary Market and Structures”, we provide an overview of:

The evolution of the modern private company secondary market

Best practices for structuring a private liquidity program

The future for the private company secondary market and NPM

