A Recovery Trade: Why DraftKings (DKNG) Is Worth Another Look

Much about the market’s performance during the coronavirus pandemic, both on the way down and on the way back up again, makes little or no sense. One aspect of the recovery, though, as weird as it would seem out of context, is the massive disparity between the Nasdaq and the Dow. A couple of weeks ago, I outlined a trade to take advantage of that, buying the Nasdaq while simultaneously selling the Dow. That trade is still working, and the reasoning behind that trade is still valid. The same logic, though, is why it also looks to be a good time to reengage in something that has fallen out of fashion a bit over the last week or two -- the riskier recovery trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial average is a small group of stocks focused on, as the name suggests, industrials. Where the components of the Dow are not in that area, it just so happens that they are mostly in some of the sectors that have been the hardest hit, things like airlines and banks. Nasdaq, on the other hand, is much more focused on tech, with the kind of stocks that stand to derive a long-term benefit from the “stay at home” thing should it prove to last beyond the pandemic.

That stay at home trade was all the rage as the bounce in the broader market started. Obvious stocks in that category, such as Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX), led the way up and hit all-time highs early, at a time when the broader market was still struggling to get back its losses. That wasn’t the end of it, however. There was also some good profit to be had in the less obvious beneficiaries from the situation.

One that I wrote about in mid-May was DraftKings (DKNG). The rationale behind buying the stock was that one of the side effects of the shutdown was going to be some seriously revenue-hungry states. Most have seen their tax base almost literally decimated, while costs have exploded. Even with federal help, administering and paying for such a massive surge in unemployment, organizing and administering increased testing and other costs have taken their toll on state budgets.

That money has to be replaced, and legalized (and taxed) sports betting is one way to cover that.

That was the argument I made in May when I recommended DKNG, a trade that turned out well:

Buying DKNG was intended as a long-term trade, but when the stock jumped above $40 just two weeks later, I couldn’t resist taking a profit on my holdings. If you did the same, or if you missed out in the first place, now is a good time to buy DKNG, either again or for the first time.

As you can see from the chart above, it has pulled back quite significantly from those early June highs as the market’s focus has shifted to look forward to a broader-based recovery. Even with that recovery, though, there will still be holes in a lot of state budgets. Even if some balk at actually legalizing gambling, there is bound to be talk of it in most places, and that talk alone could easily drive DKNG significantly higher.

Given the way optimism is currently driving the broad market, for DKNG to outperform there will probably have to be another period of worry about the resurgence of coronavirus, but that is likely early next week. Over the holiday weekend there will be two types of media coverage. News stories will show relatively empty attractions, or that feature beaches and pools full of unmasked people. Either way, it is likely that, great June jobs report notwithstanding, markets will begin next week with at least a wobble.

That would give enough of a short-term pop to a stock like DKNG to make for a trade with a small downside and significant upside -- and that is just the kind of trade I like.

