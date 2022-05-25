A Recession Looks Likely, But That Doesn't Mean It's 2008 All Over Again

For someone involved in financial markets, whether as an insider, which I was for a long time, or as an observer and commentator, as I mainly am now, it is all too easy to get caught up in jargon and conventional wisdom, and to forget that the words you use can be misinterpreted by others. For example, I had an interesting discussion yesterday. Someone I know to be smart, but who isn’t particularly in touch with markets or the economy, asked me if we were going to have a recession. When I replied that I thought it was inevitable, they said “Oh, so 2008 all over again.” That response made me realize that we had completely different interpretations of what a recession was and what would be its likely impact.

For economists, traders, analysts, and those who make a living by following and attempting to predict markets in general, a recession is defined as at least two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth. To everyone else, it is a time of great worry, with massive unemployment, uncertainty and, in many cases, grinding poverty. 2008 was definitely the latter, but it is quite possible that this time around we could have two or more quarters of contraction in the economy without any major pain.

The two situations are different. 2008 was a credit crisis, meaning that it started because banks lost trust in each other to honor their obligations. The interbank trading, borrowing, and lending that lubricates the financial system dried up as a result. It was set off by a sharp reduction in housing prices. That, in turn was prompted by some crazily lax lending policies among mortgage companies, the bundling of those questionable loans, some shady dealings by some on Wall Street, and a host of other things. However, the main thing that made it so bad was that even before demand started to fall, supply of housing was at the highest it had ever been. In other words, as with most economic issues and pricing problems it was, at its heart, about a supply and demand imbalance.

Today, we are in a very different situation. Housing prices have been on a tear, for sure, but supply is closer to historic lows than highs. The price jump has been caused mainly by a shortage of new houses caused mainly by supply chain issues and a labor shortage, so, if demand falters, it will simply give the market a chance to get back in balance. House prices will stabilize and may even fall slightly in some markets, but a collapse looks unlikely.

Nor is a collapse in the jobs market leading to massive unemployment probable given the starting point for this “recession,” should it materialize. There has been a labor shortage for some time, and the number and duration of job vacancies in the U.S. are near all-time highs. If companies do start to cut back on hiring, as some have recently said they intend to do, it will change the power dynamic between workers and employers, but it won’t immediately result in mass unemployment. Once again, it is about correcting an existing supply and demand imbalance, not creating one.

The same could be said in many ways about the economy as a whole. Prices have risen due to a combination of supply issues and rising demand that came with a quick recovery from the pandemic shock. If demand is choked off to some extent by the Fed raising rates, it will cause the economy to contract for a few months, which would technically cause a recession. However, unless supply of goods increases dramatically at the same time that will, as with the housing and jobs markets, once again be a correction of an imbalance, not a cause of one.

So, the next time you hear a taking head on financial TV speak of an impending recession or read about it on a site like this, pause before the panic sets in. To those people, the word has a very specific meaning and, while it obviously isn’t a good thing, it doesn’t necessarily mean that a disaster is on the way. Just as a market that has been soaring often needs to consolidate before moving higher still, so an economy that has been running hot enough to create supply and demand imbalances sometimes needs to be cooled a bit to address them. That might end up being overdone and creating problems in the other direction, but it also might not. That means a return to 2008 is by no means certain.

