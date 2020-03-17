A Recession Is Coming. Now It's Up to Our Politicians to Keep It From Getting Worse.

The coronavirus is the ultimate black swan event, unlike any threat faced by the U.S. economy since the Spanish Flu of 1918. Government needs to get creative to prevent the slowdown from becoming something worse.

The world is facing a health crisis unlike any it’s experienced during the past century. And without new and creative ways to tackle it, the economic downturn that comes with it could be the deepest experienced in generations. It’s up to lawmakers to ensure it doesn’t get worse than that—and that the notion of an actual depression remains a barely mentioned, far-fetched idea.

The coronavirus is the ultimate black swan event, unlike any threat faced by the U.S. economy since the Spanish Flu of 1918. It’s not a financial system that needs to be backstopped, an enemy to be defeated, or even stubbornly high inflation caused by an oil embargo. It’s a disease that will pass from person to person, and bring economies to a standstill in its wake.

Whether the damage is contained to a few months or becomes something longer lasting will depend the response. The Federal Reserve got the ball rolling by bringing to bear the tools it used during the Financial Crisis, but coronavirus needs more than just a monetary response. Politicians will have to get creative quickly—or else.

That covid-19 is going to devastate the economy is a given, and is reflected in the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s 32% drop from its all-time high.. Schools are closing, working from home is mandatory, restaurants and bars are closing, and almost everyone is spending the majority of their time at home. Now it’s just a question of how long it lasts—and how much damage is done.

The latest economic data provides some clues. China, which is about a month ahead of the U.S. in combating the virus, just reported a 13.5% drop in industrial production during the first two months of 2020, while retail sales fell 20.5%. And this from China, where data tends to play down problems.

What’s more, the coronavirus is starting to show up in U.S. economic data for the first time: The New York Fed’s Empire manufacturing survey fell to -21.5 in March, down from 12.9 in February. The next big test will come on Thursday, when the latest jobless claims data is released.

Economists are predicting big second-quarter economic drops. Goldman Sachs, for one, predicts a 5% slump in U.S. gross-domestic product during the April quarter, while Evercore ISI sees a 10% drop. Almost everyone agrees that it’s going to be big.

The more pressing question is how long the downturn lasts. Some are optimistic. Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC, argues that the more social distancing is practiced, the faster the economy will recover. “We compress both the pain and the turnaround time into a shorter window,” he writes.

Others see a more dire outcome. “Even after Covid-19 runs its course, which will no doubt occur before a vaccine can be developed and distributed widely, fear will keep consumer and business spending depressed, much as it was after 9/11,” writes Fred Rossi, editor at A. Gary Shilling & Co. “Also, it will take months for people who have hoarded everything from canned goods to toilet paper to resume purchases after they run through their own inventories.”

The fallout from 9/11 provide a good starting point for thinking about how coronavirus could impact the U.S. economy. Satya Pradhuman, director of research at Cirrus Research, sees similarities in the hit to air travel, small business, and the like. “Think about lower Manhattan 12-18 months after 9/11...it was still a tough place,” he wrote in an email to Barron’s. “Now imagine that event across most major cities days apart.” Pradhuman sees two to three quarters of declining growth and “a few rounds of monetary and fiscal support...before we bottom.”

But what kind of support? So far we’ve seen massive monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve, which has reverted to financial crisis footing in recent days. It cut interest rates to zero, said it would buy billions of dollars’ worth of Treasuries and mortgage bonds, and is doing everything in its power to keep the short-term financing markets running. It will probably do more. But it’s limited by its mandate in what it can buy, and what kind of stimulus it can do. The real work will have to come from our politicians.

We’ve heard the first stirrings, and may learn more today. Airlines want $50 billion in aid, and word is that the Trump administration is supportive of some form of help. But a whole lot more will need to be done, as businesses start to run short on cash. Capital Economics chief economist Neil Shearing offers a list of potential actions. “What would fiscal stimulus look like? This encompasses everything from the expansion of access to healthcare and increases in government-funded sick pay to tax breaks for businesses and one-off payments to households (similar to the HK$10,000 payment made by the government of Hong Kong to all citizens in this year’s budget),” he writes. “Governments can also guarantee cheap loans made to the hardest hit (but otherwise solvent) firms or—in the extreme—assume the liabilities of private companies.”

So far, no government has come close to the amount of money that will likely be needed—or the type of plan that will allow the economy to snap back quickly once coronavirus has passed. During a normal recession, fiscal thrust—that is, the changes in GDP due to government spending—has been 1% to 2% of GDP during a typical recession, notes John Normand, head of cross-asset fundamental strategy at JPMorgan. No developed government has anything close to that, so far. The U.K. and Australia are expected to come in at 0.5% in 2020, and the U.S. has barely even started. “The U.S. has eased only trivially,” Normand writes. “The Congressional Budget Office hasn’t scored the COVID-19 relief bill that passed the House this weekend and should pass the Senate this week, but the value of free COVID-19 tests and sick leave will probably look like a rounding error in budgetary terms,” he said of the original house bill working its way through Congress. Reports suggest that the Trump administration is working on an $850 billion plan to help the U.S. economy through the crisis.

But even that might not be enough. In a paper, Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman argue that the best way for government to help the U.S. economy is to step in and replace lost demand. If demand drops by 40%, for instance, plugging it with payments to businesses would cost about 10% of U.S. GDP. Others suggest the U.S. government should allow companies to cite coronavirus as a “covered cause of loss” and then backstop the insurance companies that have to make the payments. Creativity and flexibility will be key to keeping a recession, which now appears unavoidable, from becoming something worse.

We’re still a long way from thinking about the worst-case scenario—a depression. While there’s no clear definition of a depression, it is widely agreed to be a deeper, longer recession. The San Francisco Fed tried to put things in perspective by comparing the downturn that occurred from 1973 to 1975 to the first leg lower during the Great Depression, from 1929 to 1933. During the 1973 recession, GDP fell 3.4%, while unemployment rose five-percentage points from 4% to 9%. During the first leg of the Great Depression real output fell almost 30%, while unemployment jumped from 3% to almost 25%. During the latter, businesses and individuals filed for bankruptcy, banks failed, and the economy took more than a decade—and a world war—to recover.

Let’s hope our current politicians are up to the task.

