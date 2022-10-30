A rebalancing act

Stocks and bonds during the first half of the year?

Kerplunk. Scientifically speaking, of course.

That’s where balancing could come in handy, according to morningstar.com. Investors who abided by strategy dictated by discipline wouldn’t have taken as big a hit, according to morningstar.com.

Of course, rebalancing doesn’t come with any guarantees when it comes to generating an improvements on returns, results this year show why maintaining a tight rein on risk isn’t such a bad idea.

As an investor, whether you’ve been around the block a few times or are wet behind the ears, your priorities probably vary widely, according to smartasset.com.

Thinking about building a portfolio from scratch? Well, you might want to try this instead: you’ll be assigned a pre built model portfolio by many advisors.

Also consider that most investment advisors keep close tabs on and review their model portfolios to make sure they’re achieving their benchmarks and doing their thing at level that are proper. But that doesn’t happen at the snap of a snap of the fingers; instead the process entails rebalancing each portfolio, which your ability to maintain the asset allocation that was designated.

