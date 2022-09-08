A Range-Bound Winter

Elections

Midterms are upon us, with Democrats are forecast to keep control of the Senate and Republicans will take the House (see fivethirtyeight’s latest). Midterm elections can be a volatile period for investors (learn more).

Italy adds to the political risk as it now looks certain that right-wing strongwoman Giorgia Meloni is set to take her coalition to victory in the upcoming elections. With a nationalistic agenda and affiliations to Putin in her past, Meloni is set to rock the European stage.

Valuations

The market fell 7% in the last month and yet valuations remain stubbornly high at 16.6x. With earnings treading lower, this will hinder any extended rally.

Energy Rationing

European governments are making plans for energy rationing during the winter months. With gas supplies cut off by Russia, inventories might not be enough to cater to demands of a cold winter.

Energy rationing has negative effects on growth and might undermine the hope that a recession has been avoided in Europe, with ripple effects for the global economy.

Tl;dr

As we discussed in several daily briefs, expect a range-bound market for Q4.

Idea Spotlight: Reliance

Inflation indicators for the global economy dropped abruptly, and based on historical data, this led to a median increase in price of 41.41% over the following six months. There have been 22 similar occasions of this in the past.

Additionally, Reliance Industries is set to acquire a 79.4% stake in US-based SenseHawk, an early-stage developer of software-based management tools for solar energy generation, for $32M.

