A Quiet Economic Calendar Leaves the U.S Economy and the Greenback in Focus

Earlier in the Day:

It is a particularly quiet start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. There are no major stats for the markets to consider through the Asian session.

The Majors

At the time of writing, the Kiwi Dollar was down by 0.01% to $0.6804, with the Aussie Dollar flat at $0.7229. The Japanese Yen was up by 0.01% to ¥114.810 against the U.S Dollar,

The Day Ahead

For the EUR

It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no major stats due out of the Eurozone to provide the EUR with direction. The lack of stats will leave the EUR in the hands of Omicron news on the day.

At the time of writing, the EUR was down by 0.01% to $1.1309.

For the Pound

It’s also a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. House price figures are due out that should have a muted impact on the Pound.

At the time of writing, the Pound was up by 0.02% to $1.3437.

Across the Pond

Goods trade data, pending home sales, and inventory figures for November will be the key stats of the day. Barring a marked widening of the U.S trade deficit, however, we don’t expect too much influence from the stats.

On Tuesday, the Dollar Spot Index rose by 0.04% to end the day at 96.135.

For the Loonie

It’s quiet day ahead on the economic data front. There are no major stats to provide direction. The lack of stats will leave crude oil inventories and market risk sentiment to provide direction.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was up by 0.05% to C$1.2816 against the U.S Dollar.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.