A Quiet Economic Calendar Leaves the EUR in Focus

Earlier in the Day:

It was a particularly quiet start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. There were no major stats to provide the markets with direction in the early part of the day.

The lack of stats left the markets to respond to Friday’s NFP numbers from the U.S. Volumes were on the lighter side, however, with the Japanese markets closed.

The Majors

At the time of writing, the Kiwi Dollar was down by 0.01% to $0.6778, while the Aussie Dollar was up by 0.18% to $0.7194. The Japanese Yen was down by 0.12% to ¥115.700 against the U.S Dollar.

The Day Ahead

For the EUR

It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. Eurozone unemployment figures for November will be in focus later this morning. With consumer spending key to the economic recovery and little else to consider, the markets will be looking to assess the impact of Omicron on Eurozone labor market conditions. November numbers may be dated, however.

At the time of writing, the EUR was down by 0.09% to $1.1350.

For the Pound

It’s a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats from the UK to provide the Pound with direction.

At the time of writing, the Pound was up by 0.05% to $1.3595.

Across the Pond

It’s also a particularly quiet day ahead, with no material stats from the U.S for the market to consider. The lack of stats will leave FOMC member chatter and COVID-19 related news updates in focus.

At the time of writing, the U.S Dollar Spot Index was up by 0.07% to 95.789.

For the Loonie

It’s a quiet day ahead. There are no material stats from Canada to provide the Loonie with direction.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was up by 0.06% to C$1.2635 against the U.S Dollar.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.