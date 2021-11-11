A Quiet Economic Calendar Leaves the EUR and the Greenback in Focus

Earlier in the Day:

It was a quiet start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. The Kiwi Dollar was back in action, however.

For the Kiwi Dollar

In October, the Business PMI increased from 51.4 to 54.3.

According to the latest survey,

The Production sub-index rose from 49.8 to 54.0, returning to positive territory for the first time since July. Back in August, the Production sub-index had stood at 27.1.

Deliveries led the way, however, jumping from 47.9 to 59.9.

New Orders held relatively steady, with the sub-index falling from 54.1 to 53.9.

The pace of hiring also slowed, with the Employment sub-index falling from 54.2 to 52.1. In spite of the decline, the sub-index remained above its long-run average, however.

The Kiwi Dollar moved from $0.70197 to $0.70208 upon release of the figures. At the time of writing, the Kiwi Dollar was down by 0.03% to $0.70185.

Elsewhere

At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was flat at ¥114.060 against the U.S Dollar, while the Aussie Dollar was up by 0.01% to $0.72896.

The Day Ahead

For the EUR

It’s a relatively quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. Industrial production figures for the Eurozone will be in focus in the early part of the European session.

With little else for the markets to consider, expect the numbers to influence.

Finalized October inflation figures for France and Spain are also due out. Barring marked revisions from prelim numbers, however, the stats should have a muted impact on the EUR.

At the time of writing, the EUR was down by 0.03% to $1.1448.

For the Pound

It’s a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar.

There are no material stats due out of the UK to provide the Pound with direction.

At the time of writing, the Pound was down by 0.01% to $1.3371.

Across the Pond

It’s a relatively busy day ahead on the economic calendar.

JOLT’s job openings will be in focus ahead of consumer sentiment figures later in the day.

While the job openings will influence, consumer sentiment will likely have the greater impact.

On Thursday, the U.S Dollar Spot Index rose by 0.32% to 95.1570.

For the Loonie

It’s another quiet day ahead. There are no material stats due out of Canada to provide the Loonie with direction.

The lack of stats will leave the Loonie in the hands of crude oil prices and market risk sentiment.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was down by 0.02% to C$1.2581 against the U.S Dollar.

