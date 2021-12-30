A Quiet Economic Calendar Leaves COVID-19 News Updates in Focus

Earlier in the Day:

It was a quiet start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. Economic data from China drew interest early in the Asian session, however.

From China

In December, the NBS Manufacturing PMI increased from 50.1 to 50.3, with the Non-Manufacturing PMI rising from 52.3 to 52.7. Economists had forecast for the Manufacturing PMI to decline to 50.0.

The Aussie Dollar moved from $0.72517 to $0.72541 upon release of the figures. At the time of writing, the Aussie Dollar up by 0.05% to $0.72525.

Elsewhere

At the time of writing, the Kiwi Dollar was up by 0.07% to $0.6834, while the Japanese Yen was down by 0.02% to ¥115.052 against the U.S Dollar,

The Day Ahead

For the EUR

It’s a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no major stats to provide the EUR with direction. With the German and Italian markets closed and France on a shortened session, volumes will be thin.

At the time of writing, the EUR was up by 0.02% to $1.1326.

For the Pound

It’s also a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats due out of the UK to provide the Pound with direction, with the UK markets scheduled for an early close.

At the time of writing, the Pound was up by 0.01% to $1.3502.

Across the Pond

There are no major stats to provide the Dollar and the broader markets with direction.

The lack of stats will leave COVID-19 news updates to continue to influence.

At the time of writing, the Dollar Spot Index was flat at 95.972.

For the Loonie

It’s also a quiet end to the year. There are no major stats to provide direction. The lack of stats will leave crude oil prices and market risk sentiment to provide direction.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was down by 0.03% to C$1.2742 against the U.S Dollar.

