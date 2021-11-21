A Quiet Economic Calendar Leaves Consumer Confidence and the EUR in Focus

Earlier in the Day:

It’s a particularly quiet start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. There are no major stats for the markets to consider in the Asian session. On the monetary policy front, the PBoC is in action, though there’s unlikely to be a move on loan prime rates.

For the Majors

At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was up by 0.06% to ¥113.920 against the U.S Dollar, with the Aussie Dollar up by 0.03% to $0.7237. The Kiwi Dollar was up by 0.04% to $0.7007.

The Day Ahead

For the EUR

It’s a relatively quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. Flash consumer confidence for the Eurozone will be in focus later today.

With little else for the markets to consider in the early part of the day, COVID-19 news updates will be key ahead of the numbers.

At the time of writing, the EUR was down by 0.01% to $1.1289.

For the Pound

It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats due out of the UK to provide the Pound with direction.

The lack of stats will leave the Pound in the hands of market risk sentiment and any central bank chatter.

At the time of writing, the Pound was up by 0.01% to $1.3452.

Across the Pond

It’s also a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. Existing home sales for October are due out, which are unlikely to have an impact on the Greenback.

On Friday, the U.S Dollar Spot Index rose by 0.52% to end the day at 96.031.

For the Loonie

It’s also a particularly quiet day ahead, with no major stats to consider.

The lack of stats will leave the Loonie in the hands of crude oil prices and market risk sentiment on the day.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was down by 0.02% to C$1.2643 against the U.S Dollar.

