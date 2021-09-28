A Quiet Economic Calendar Leaves Central Bank Chatter and Capitol Hill in Focus

Earlier in the Day:

It was a particularly quiet start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. There were no major stats to provide the majors with direction in the early hours.

The Majors

At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was flat at ¥111.500 against the U.S Dollar, while the Kiwi Dollar was up by 0.03% to $0.6959. The Aussie Dollar was up by 0.07% to $0.7241.

The Day Ahead

For the EUR

It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. Prelim September inflation figures for Spain are due out in the early part of the day.

With market sentiment towards interest rates still key, we can expect some influence from the numbers. The stats are unlikely to be long-lasting, however, with all eyes on the U.S.

At the time of writing, the EUR was flat at $1.1683.

For the Pound

It’s a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar.

There are no material stats due out of the UK to provide the direction, leaving the Pound in the hands of market risk sentiment.

Following Tuesday’s tumble in response to Governor Bailey comments, Pound sensitivity to further central bank chatter will remain.

At the time of writing, the Pound was up by 0.02% to $1.3540.

Across the Pond

It’s a relatively quiet day ahead. Pending home sales figures for August are due out late in the day.

Don’t expect the numbers to influence, however, as the markets continue to grapple with the FOMC hawks.

From Capitol Hill, the markets will also be looking for progress towards averting a shutdown and default.

On Tuesday, the U.S Dollar Spot Index rose by 0.36% to end the day at 93.723.

For the Loonie

It’s a relatively quiet day ahead for the Loonie. RMPI figures for August are due out along with crude oil inventory numbers.

While both sets of numbers to influence, market risk sentiment will remain key following Tuesday’s risk aversion.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was down by 0.01% to C$1.2688 against the U.S Dollar.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

