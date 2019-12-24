A Quiet Day to be Expected, with no Economic Data to Influence

Earlier in the Day:

It was a quiet day on the Asian economic calendar in the earlier hours of this morning.

There were no material stats to provide direction through the session.

On the monetary policy front, the Bank of Japan released its monetary policy meeting minutes from the November meeting.

The minutes had little impact, however, following last week’s BoJ policy decision and press conference.

For the Majors

At the time of writing, the Aussie Dollar was down by 0.06% to $0.6918, with the Kiwi Dollar down by 0.09% to $0.6631. The Japanese Yen was down by 0.01% to ¥109.41 against the greenback.

The Day Ahead:

For the EUR

It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats de out of the Eurozone to provide the EUR with direction.

With Germany on holiday and France on a half-day, no major moves are anticipated on the day.

At the time of writing, the EUR was up by 0.01% to $1.1090.

For the Pound

It’s also a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar, with no material stats due out of the UK to provide the Pound with direction.

Even Brexit and UK politics will likely take a break in a shortened trading session.

At the time of writing, the Pound was up by 0.06% to $1.2944.

Across the Pond

It’s a quiet day on the data front, with no material stats scheduled for release.

On the geopolitical risk front, there’s unlikely to be any negative chatter on trade to test the Greenback, with the U.S market also on a half-day.

At the time of writing, the Dollar Spot Index was up by 0.01% to 97.672.

For the Loonie

It’s a quiet day on the economic calendar, with no material stats due out of Canada to provide direction.

Yet more disappointing data out of Canada on Monday failed to bring back C$1.32 levels… There’s a lot riding on trade agreements delivering an economic boost.

The Loonie was down by 0.05% to C$1.3154 against the U.S Dollar, at the time of writing.

