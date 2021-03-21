A Quiet Day on the Economic Calendar Leaves Central Bank Chatter and COVID-19 in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

Earlier in the Day:

It’s was a quiet start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. There were no major stats to provide the markets with direction early this morning.

While there were no stats, the PBoC is in action later this morning. The markets are expecting the PBoC to leave loan prime rates unchanged, however.

For the Majors

At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was down by 0.02% to ¥108.90 against the U.S Dollar, with the Aussie Dollar down by 0.27% to $0.7721. The Kiwi Dollar was down by 0.20% to $0.7151.

The Day Ahead:

For the EUR

It’s a particularly quiet day on the economic calendar. There are no major start from the Eurozone to provide direction.

The lack of stats will leave the EUR in the hands of market risk sentiment and COVID-19 news.

Fresh lockdown measures in France continued to weigh on the EUR early this morning.

At the time of writing, the EUR was down by 0.16% to $1.1885.

For the Pound

It’s also a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats to provide the Pound with direction.

The lack of stats will leave the Pound in the hands of market risk sentiment on the day.

At the time of writing, the Pound was down by 0.30% to $1.3831.

Across the Pond

It’s a relatively busy day ahead on the economic calendar. Existing home sales figures for February are due out later today.

The numbers are unlikely to have a material impact on the Greenback and the broader markets, however.

On the monetary policy front, FED Chair Powell is scheduled to speak later in the day that could move the dial.

At the time of writing, the Dollar Spot Index was up by 0.19% to 92.090.

For the Loonie

It’s a quiet on the economic calendar. There are no material stats due out of Canada to provide the Loonie with direction.

The lack of stats will leave the Loonie in the hands of market risk sentiment and ultimately crude oil prices on the day.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was down by 0.17% to C$1.2521 against the U.S Dollar.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.