A Quick Start Guide to 3 Investment Vehicles for College Savings

According to data from EducationData.org, when adjusted for currency inflation, college tuition has surged by a staggering 747% since 1963. Furthermore, in the more recent past, college tuition costs experienced an average annual inflation rate of 12% from 2010 to 2022.

As a result, planning for your child's college expenses has never been more crucial.

In this quick start guide, we'll explore three investment vehicles tailored to help you achieve your college savings goals efficiently and effectively.

Let’s dive in.

529 Plans

One of the most common and popular ways to save for college is the 529 Plan.

In a nutshell, a 529 Plan is a tax-advantaged savings account designed specifically for education expenses. More specifically, they allow individuals to invest for a beneficiary’s future educational needs (i.e. private K-12 schooling, traditional college, apprenticeships).

There are two primary types of 529 Plans: Education Savings Plans & Prepaid Tuition Plans.

Education Savings Plans allow savers to invest in various portfolio options, such as mutual funds or ETFs, and use the funds for tuition, mandatory fees, and room and board.

Prepaid Tuition Plans, in contrast, enable participants to secure today's tuition rates for future educational costs, effectively locking in the expense of tuition alone, excluding room and board, unlike Education Savings Plans

Education Savings Plans offer flexibility but come with increased risk due to their investment nature. For instance, even if entirely invested in the stock market, which historically averages around 10% returns, it may not keep pace with the 12% college tuition inflation. Moreover, remember that past performance doesn't guarantee future results.

On the flip side, Prepaid Tuition Plans can lock in education costs but have limitations. For instance, if your child opts for an out-of-state or private college, you may need to cover the difference between the actual costs and the prepaid tuition plan balance.

For more information on 529 Plans, check out the SEC's bulletin titled '10 Questions to Consider Before Opening a 529 Account'.

UGMA/UTMA Custodial Accounts

Another popular option for saving for college are using custodial accounts.

We're referring to UGMA (Uniform Gift to Minors Act) and UTMA (Uniform Transfers to Minors Act) accounts. These are custodial accounts created to hold assets for a minors' benefit.

Unlike the 529 plans we discussed earlier, UGMA/UTMA accounts have no restrictions on usage, and there are no contribution limits. Once the beneficiary reaches the age of majority (varies by state), the account funds become the beneficiary's. These funds can be used for educational expenses, starting a business, or making a down payment on a home.

However, there are some technicalities to consider when using UGMA/UTMA accounts for college savings.

Firstly, UGMA/UTMA account assets are considered the minor's assets and are factored into the FAFSA calculation, potentially reducing their financial aid eligibility. If the minor decides to attend college, this could potentially have negative consequences.

Secondly, UGMA/UTMA accounts lack any tax advantages. Contributions are considered irrevocable gifts and are not tax-deductible for the contributor. Additionally, these accounts, essentially investment brokerage accounts, do not offer tax benefits to the minor.

For more information on UGMA vs. UTMA, check out this detailed article on the differences.

Roth IRAs

The final college savings investment vehicle we'll be discussing is the Roth IRA.

Yes, you read that correctly. Roth IRAs, originally designed for retirement savings, can also be used for college savings.

Roth IRAs allow tax-free and penalty-free withdrawal of contributions at any age because contributions are made with after-tax dollars. In 2023, the Roth IRA annual contribution limit is $6,500.

Earnings withdrawn beyond your initial contributions are generally considered taxable income and may incur a 10% early distribution penalty, treating the withdrawal as regular income. However, income taxes are still applicable to early earnings distributions, but the 10% early distribution penalty can be avoided if the funds are used for IRS-defined qualified education expenses.

From a FAFSA perspective, retirement accounts are not counted as assets. Still, Roth IRA distributions are considered income and can potentially reduce your child's financial aid.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to saving for your child's education, you have a range of investment vehicle options at your disposal, including 529 plans, Roth IRAs, and UGMA/UTMA accounts, each with its own advantages and considerations. Remember that time is your greatest ally in building a substantial college fund, so starting early can make a significant difference in achieving your goals.

However, the path to successfully saving for college isn't one-size-fits-all. Your unique financial situation and aspirations require tailored guidance. That's why it's crucial to seek professional advice from a financial advisor who can help you craft a strategy aligned with your objectives.

By making informed choices, initiating your college savings journey sooner rather than later, and leveraging the expertise of financial professionals, you can set your child on a path to a bright and financially secure future.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article should ever be considered advice, research or an invitation to buy or sell securities. I am not a financial advisor.

