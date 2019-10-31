A Quick Look At How JetBlue’s Operational Capacity Is Distributed Across Its U.S. Hubs

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported a better-than-expected performance for the third quarter recently, with improved expense trends more than making up for a slight reduction in per unit revenues for the sixth-largest airline in the U.S. (in terms of available seat miles). In 2018, the company served 42 million customers and operated 1,000 daily flights across 105 destinations. In the interactive dashboard on JetBlue’s Revenues, Trefis highlights trends in key revenue drivers along-with the expectations for full-year 2019 as well as 2020.

JetBlue operates fights from six key cities: New York, Boston, Orlando, Los Angeles, San Juan, and Fort Lauderdale. These citites act as the airline’s operational hubs. All JetBlue flights either originate or land at one of these cities.

Half of JetBlue’s flights have the New York metropolitan area as their origin or destination. This would explain why the company is known as New York’s Hometown Airline. In New York, JetBlue primarily operates through JFK and caters to a staggering 37% of the airport’s domestic seating capacity.

of JetBlue’s flights have the New York metropolitan area as their origin or destination. This would explain why the company is known as New York’s Hometown Airline. JetBlue is also the largest carrier at the Logan International Airport in Boston, and commands nearly a third of the city’s combined airport capacity. By 2021, the company targets 200 flights per day from Boston and plans to increase the number of operational gates to 30.

JetBlue’s strong presence at San Juan, Puerto Rico, acts as the airline’s base for flights to and from the Caribbean and Latin America.

Fort Lauderdale, an alternative to Miami International Airport, is JetBlue’s fastest-growing hub. Over recent years, Fort Lauderdale has become an important access point for JetBlue flights to the Caribbean and Latin America.

Orlando and Los Angeles are other hubs in JetBlue’s route structure.

Details about how JetBlue’s capacity is distributed across these hubs is available in our interactive dashboard, along with an overview of how JetBlue’s revenues have trended over recent years.

What’s behind Trefis? See How it’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs

For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

More Trefis Data

Like our charts? Explore example interactive dashboards and create your own

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.