A Question Of Timing With Steve White, CEO, Harvest Health & Recreation

By Rena Sherbill

Today, I am very happy to be joined by Steve White, CEO and co-founder of Harvest Health & Recreation (HRVSF), a vertically integrated publicly traded cannabis company with one of the largest footprints in the US. Steve co-founded Harvest in 2011 and prior to that he worked as an attorney. Under Steve’s direction, Harvest has engaged in many community activities and events, including hosting a new patient orientation and monthly support group meetings for epilepsy, chronic pain, cancer, and PTSD, and donating more than $500,000 to local charity organizations.

Steve also founded and now serves on the board of directors for Harvesting Hope, a non-profit organization that supports young children suffering from seizure disorders. He also sits on Americans for Safe Access’s Advisory Board for its End Pain, Not Lives campaign as well as being a board member of the Arizona Dispensary Association. I was happy to get to sit down with Steve at the recent CWCBExpo in LA, where Steve gave the Keynote address on Day 1 of the conference, which was titled ‘Doing Well by Doing Good: Bringing Restorative Justice to the Cannabis Industry’.

Topics include:

5:35 - Steve came to the cannabis industry after feeling a lack of purpose and fulfilment practicing law. Cannabis industry offers a confluence of an economic opportunity and being at the front-end of a social movement that's on the right side of history.

6:14 - How Steve's law background helps him navigate regulatory regimes - different laws in each state and sometimes different even at the municipal level. Relies extensively on law background to create a business plan for those different situations.

7:05 - Steve worked at every level when he first started Harvest because they didn't have enough capital to hire for every position. Education was striking but also become more consumer focused because you have to deal with the employees and face the customers every day improves business.

8:20 - Social justice within the cannabis industry - not diversity but inclusiveness. Discusses need for social justice with other CEOs in the industry. Majority of MSO executives do actually care and are working towards making an impact in their respective communities.

12:05 - What it means to be an MSO. Choice to be made an MSO was made for Harvest due to the regulatory environment that surround cannabis. Harvest started in Arizona and received its license there - that license allowed them to grow, processing facility and sell so from the beginning they had to do all 3 things correctly. Benefits of this is a company then can control margins better and direct feedback loop from manufacturing to consumers, but largely it's a result of the circumstances.

13:50 - Future of the industry - noone has a clue. If you asked 5 years ago where we'd be I certainly wouldn't say it's here. But the companies that will be the most successful are agile and able to adjust to changing laws and circumstances. Everyone said two years ago that the States Act will definitely pass - and this year, everyone's saying no chance that will pass but SAFE Banking will. Those kinds of things will always be true in cannabis as long as there's a federal impediment. So important to navigate the changes.

15:10 - Harvest has the highest number of dispensary licenses awarded in the U.S. but did run afoul of regulations in Pennsylvania earlier this summer. Cannabis companies have to tolerate a certain level of risk. Harvest is aggressive in building scale which means brushing up against states' limitations - either those already codified or by government discretion. Sometimes Harvest is going to challenge those regulations; they're reading the law as it's written and interpreting it as they think it should be interpreted. Tension with regulators arises from that, but it won't be the last time. Common in the MSO space.

16:52 - Acquisitions moving forward - problem in the stock market, no U.S. companies are fairly valued; Harvest went public to be able to do more acquisitions, but it's currently too cheap. Harvest is also now bumping up against caps with how large it can be in certain states. There's no room to do more deals like Verano Holdings. Going to focus more on targeted acquisitions in particular states and going after brands it really likes.

18:09 - SAFE Banking Act passing the House with bi-partisan support is a wonderful first step. From everything Steve has heard that support also exists in the Senate. Not a question whether people or elected officials believe in cannabis reform - they mostly do, but government is hesitant. House support puts more pressure on the Senate to pass the law so it's a real positive for the industry.

20:10 - Revenue vs profitability is simply a question of timing. Harvest is acquiring Verano Holdings which has a significant footprint in Illinois. Illinois surprisingly passed adult use. So Harvest can either sit and wait or pour money into cultivation and manufacturing in Illinois for it to be ready the day adult use goes legal. This requires significant investment which will be reflected in its financials but this also results in long-terms profitability and stability.

22:07 - If Harvest has enough time to build, at least a year and a half, it can compete against any consumer goods, alcohol or tobacco company, but if companies like Constellation (STZ) and Altria (MO) continue to come in it will be more difficult as they have access to capital at better rates, competitive advantages that companies like Harvest don't.

