By Brett Owens

IaEURtmm no mind reader, but IaEURtmm guessing youaEURtmd leap at an investment with the stability of a bond and the upside of a stock right now.

Sounds like something tailor-made for a crisis, right?

The good news is that itaEURtms no pipe dream. These handy aEURoecrash-resistantaEUR plays are out there and ripe for buying. WeaEURtmre going to take a close look at how we can tap them for huge dividends nowaEUR"yearly cash payouts all the way up to 9.7%!

ItaEURtms a retirement strategy every investor should take a look at. Unfortunately, too few even know these aEURoeshapeshifteraEUR investments exist.

Lender Today, Shareholder Tomorrow

IaEURtmm talking about convertible bonds. As the name says, you can switch these income chameleons from a bond to a share of stock whenever you like.

And these days, the crisis has US companies tapping the convertible-bond market with abandon, giving us lots of choice: according to BarronaEURtms, $31 billion of convertible bonds have been issued since the beginning of April alone, more than half of the $53 billion issued in all of 2019.

Southwest Airlines (LUV), for example, issued $2 billion of convertible senior notes on April 28. The notes, due in March 2025, offer the holder the option to convert to stocks at a share price of $38.48. As I write this, Southwest trades at $32.55, so converting would cost you $5.93 a share. So itaEURtms safe to say there wonaEURtmt be many conversions happening now.

But converting could still bag you a big double-digit return as the crisis eases and people hop back on planes. Consider that the last time Southwest hit $38.48 prior to COVID-19 was in September 2016aEUR"and once it hit that level, it ripped 77% higher, to a record $66, in just 14 months.

LUV Bondholders Wait for History to Repeat



Meantime, you do get downside protection in the form of your initial investment back at maturity. And even if the coronavirus grounds Southwest permanently, convertibles are higher up the capital structure than common stocks, so youaEURtmd get paid before regular shareholders in the event of a bankruptcy.

There is a cost to convertible bondsaEURtm aEURoelottery ticketaEUR potential, though: less income. SouthwestaEURtms convertibles yield 1.25% today, below the stockaEURtms current yield of 2.2%.

This is where most income-seekers give up, and thataEURtms too bad because thereaEURtms a back-door play that lets us tap these bonds for dividends up to eight times bigger than what SouthwestaEURtms convertibles currently pay.

Convertible Bonds: Where Beating the Index Is a Snap

That strategy is to avoid buying convertible bonds individuallyaEUR"which is nearly impossible for individual investors like you and I anywayaEUR"and buy them through a fund instead. Most folks automatically default to an ETF like the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities Fund (CWB).

ThataEURtms not the worst option: CWB will more than double the yield on the individual Southwest Airlines bond, with a 3% payout. And the fact is, itaEURtms done all right since inception a bit over 11 years ago:

Plain-Vanilla ETF Does Okay



But thereaEURtms a problem with the ETF approach: when a company issues convertibles, huge investment houses like BlackRock, which manage trillions in cash, get the first pick. Plus, the fund managers at these companies have access to cheap moneyaEUR"especially todayaEUR"they can use to leverage returns.

ThataEURtms a one-two punch that the algorithm running CWB canaEURtmt counter, and itaEURtms why the ETF trails actively managed CEFs in this space. As you can see below, three major convertible-bond CEFs, the Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund (CHY), Ellsworth Growth & Income Fund (ECF) and the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS), have all bested CWB since the ETFaEURtms inception in 2009.

Human Managers Overload the Algorithm



Better still, these CEFs pay huge dividends: JPS yields 7.3%; ECF pays 4.8%, and CHY throws off a gaudy 9.7% today!

Second, CEFs can (and often do) trade for significant discounts to their net asset values (or NAVsaEUR"the market value of the convertible bonds they hold, giving us downside protection (and upside!) while we enjoy their huge dividends.

Take a look:

3 Cheap Convertible-Bond CEFs Paying Up to 10%



If youaEURtmre a member of my Contrarian Income Report service, JPS probably rings a bell. ItaEURtms a long-time hold, and its management firm, Nuveen, recently expanded its mandate, allowing the fund to pick up preferred shares and convertible securities.

Every few years, JPS falls out of favour for whatever reason, and we get a chance to pick up shares cheap and add to the dividends we receive from the fund, which drop into our account monthly.

JPS: Buy When the Blue Line Drops



