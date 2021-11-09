A Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) insider increased their holdings by 222% last year

Insiders were net buyers of Protara Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TARA ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Protara Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Consultant Martin Olivo for US$100k worth of shares, at about US$10.13 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$7.57. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Martin Olivo was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:TARA Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2021

Does Protara Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Protara Therapeutics insiders own 15% of the company, worth about US$13m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Protara Therapeutics Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Protara Therapeutics shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Protara Therapeutics and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Protara Therapeutics (2 make us uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

