A-Property sells 10% of gas producer Yatek to Zhejiang Energy for $567 mln

Contributor
Anastasia Lyrchikova Reuters
Published

Russia's A-Property has agreed to sell 10% of natural gas producer Yatek to China's Zhejiang Energy for 500 million euros ($566.50 million), the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Russia's A-Property has agreed to sell 10% of natural gas producer Yatek to China's Zhejiang Energy for 500 million euros ($566.50 million), the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8826 euros)

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((anton.kolodyazhnyy@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More