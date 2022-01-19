A-Property sells 10% of gas producer Yatek to Zhejiang Energy for $567 mln

MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Russia's A-Property has agreed to sell 10% of natural gas producer Yatek to China's Zhejiang Energy for 500 million euros ($566.50 million), the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8826 euros)

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

