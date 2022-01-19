A Profitable High-Growth Stock With a $21.5 Billion Opportunity

Have you ever gone on a business trip or taken clients out to dinner, and then had to wait months for your employer to reimburse you? If so, you aren't alone. The process can be a drag on employees' cash flows and -- just as important -- introduce a lot of pain and stress for everyone involved. Expensify (NASDAQ: EXFY), which recently had its initial public offering, was at first envisioned as a way to help the homeless get food. But it has evolved to also tackle the headache created by expense reporting.

In this Jan. 11 video from the YouTube channel of Motley Fool contributors Brian Feroldi and Brian Stoffel, you'll get all the details you need to see if this small-cap stock can capitalize on the enormous opportunity in front of it. At the end, you'll also see how the stock fared on each Brian's investing frameworks.

10 stocks we like better than Expensify, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Expensify, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Brian Feroldi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Brian Stoffel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Expensify, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.