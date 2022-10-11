Markets

A private lender eats buyout bankers’ lunch: podcast

Jonathan Guilford Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - With public debt markets shut, funds that help finance leveraged buyouts and other deals have become the only game in town. In this episode of the Exchange podcast, Blue Owl co-founder Marc Lipschultz explains how private credit has muscled in on investment bankers’ home turf.

(Editing by Thomas Shum)

