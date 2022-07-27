A Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) insider lowered their holding by 35% earlier this year

Insiders were net sellers of Primoris Services Corporation's (NASDAQ:PRIM ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Primoris Services

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Non-Executive Chairman, David King, sold US$530k worth of shares at a price of US$26.51 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$22.17. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. David King was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:PRIM Insider Trading Volume July 27th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Primoris Services

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Primoris Services insiders own about US$17m worth of shares. That equates to 1.4% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Primoris Services Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Primoris Services shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Primoris Services insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Primoris Services.

