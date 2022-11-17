A Premade Thanksgiving Feast for 10 Costs Less Than $70 at Sam's Club

Thanksgiving is only days away, and it's not too late to plan an affordable, delicious feast for a small crowd. If you're looking for a convenient solution that won't break the bank, you may want to shop at Sam's Club. Planning a delicious meal doesn't have to cause financial stress. It's possible to host a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people for less than $70.

Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks and relax and unwind

During the holiday season, it can be too easy to feel stressed because of all the planning and scheduling. But it's important to remember that this time of year is meant to be enjoyed. Thanksgiving provides a great excuse to hang out with the people we love most, give thanks, and slow down and relax.

Don't let the stress of planning Thanksgiving dinner get you down. If you have yet to load up on ingredients for your family's feast, there is still time to plan a yummy meal, and you don't have to spend a fortune. If you're on a budget, shopping at Sam's Club is a great way to get what you need while keeping more money in your bank account.

You can buy a premade Turkey Day meal for under $70

Sam's Club has low prices on many of the holiday meal essentials you crave. Even better, the warehouse club sells many premade items so you can spend more time with your family and friends. Why spend hours cooking when you can heat up already-prepared dishes?

Here are some money-saving Thanksgiving essentials you can buy to put together a complete feast that all of your guests will love:

Member's Mark Hickory Smoked Fully Cooked Turkey: $2.48/lb (10-16 lbs.)

$2.48/lb (10-16 lbs.) Member's Mark Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes: $7.98 (4 lbs.)

$7.98 (4 lbs.) Heinz HomeStyle Roasted Turkey Gravy: $4.78 (3 Pack, 18 oz.)

$4.78 (3 Pack, 18 oz.) Member's Mark Brussels Sprouts with Onion Jam Parmesan: $6.92 (1.25 lbs.)

$6.92 (1.25 lbs.) King's Hawaiian Original Dinner Rolls: $6.58 (32 pk.)

$6.58 (32 pk.) Member's Mark 12" Pumpkin Pie: $6.98 (3.6 lbs.)

With minimal prep time, you can get the entire spread on the table quickly and spend more time making memories with your crew. It may even become a tradition to buy a premade meal.

Don't feel pressure to spend more than you can afford

Whether you're hosting a family gathering or a Friendsgiving, you don't have to neglect your personal finance goals this holiday season. You can host a fantastic meal and have fun celebrating the holidays by taking advantage of budget-friendly deals from retailers like Sam's Club.

Don't feel pressure to spend more money than you can afford. Your meal doesn't have to be elaborate, and it doesn't have to be homemade, either. No matter the holiday meal you plan, your guests should appreciate your efforts to host and feed them during a busy time of year.

