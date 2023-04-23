News & Insights

Markets
BIP

A Potential Warning Sign for This Ultra-Popular High-Yield Dividend Stock

April 23, 2023 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe for The Motley Fool ->

Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe both have owned Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) for years and enjoyed its market-beating returns. And they both expect to continue holding for years to come.

However, there are some concerns, including rising interest rates increasing its cost of capital and potentially weakening future returns. In this video, Tyler brings a new concern to the table -- a massive amount of intangible assets -- concerning for a company built on owning tangible infrastructure assets.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of April 11, 2023. The video was published on April 23, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Berkshire Hathaway wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 21, 2023

Jason Hall has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. Tyler Crowe has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIP
BIPC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.