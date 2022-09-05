A Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) insider lowered their holding by 78% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Polar Power, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:POLA ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Polar Power Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Keith Albrecht, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$76k worth of shares at a price of US$4.72 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$3.32. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Keith Albrecht was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Keith Albrecht ditched 21.01k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$4.65. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:POLA Insider Trading Volume September 5th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Polar Power

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Polar Power insiders own about US$19m worth of shares (which is 45% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Polar Power Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Polar Power, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Polar Power. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Polar Power (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

