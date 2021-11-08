A Piece Of The Puzzle Missing From The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:HIG) Share Price

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 19x, you may consider The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) as an attractive investment with its 11.4x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for Hartford Financial Services Group as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. The P/E is probably low because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Hartford Financial Services Group's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Hartford Financial Services Group's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 26%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 210% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 10% during the coming year according to the nine analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 11% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it odd that Hartford Financial Services Group is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What We Can Learn From Hartford Financial Services Group's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Hartford Financial Services Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

