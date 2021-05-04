A Piece Of The Puzzle Missing From Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:PANL) 27% Share Price Climb

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 27% gain in the last month alone. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 77% in the last year.

Although its price has surged higher, Pangaea Logistics Solutions' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.4x might still make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 21x and even P/E's above 42x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqCM:PANL Price Based on Past Earnings May 4th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Pangaea Logistics Solutions would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 3.2%. This has soured the latest three-year period, which nevertheless managed to deliver a decent 29% overall rise in EPS. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 99% as estimated by the only analyst watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 18% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it odd that Pangaea Logistics Solutions is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Key Takeaway

Pangaea Logistics Solutions' stock might have been given a solid boost, but its P/E certainly hasn't reached any great heights. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Pangaea Logistics Solutions' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Pangaea Logistics Solutions (1 is concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.