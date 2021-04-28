A Piece Of The Puzzle Missing From National Energy Services Reunited Corp.'s (NASDAQ:NESR) Share Price

It's not a stretch to say that National Energy Services Reunited Corp.'s (NASDAQ:NESR) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 21.4x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in the United States, where the median P/E ratio is around 21x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

National Energy Services Reunited certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this strong earnings performance might be about to tail off. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NasdaqCM:NESR Price Based on Past Earnings April 28th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think National Energy Services Reunited's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, National Energy Services Reunited would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 25% last year. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the six analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 75% over the next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 19%, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that National Energy Services Reunited is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On National Energy Services Reunited's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that National Energy Services Reunited currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for National Energy Services Reunited that you need to take into consideration.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than National Energy Services Reunited. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

