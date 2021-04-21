A Piece Of The Puzzle Missing From ICC Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ICCH) Share Price

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 22x, you may consider ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) as an attractive investment with its 14.2x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

For instance, ICC Holdings' receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqCM:ICCH Price Based on Past Earnings April 21st 2021

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on ICC Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is ICC Holdings' Growth Trending?

ICC Holdings' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 18% decrease to the company's bottom line. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 420% in total over the last three years. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is only predicted to deliver 21% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's peculiar that ICC Holdings' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that ICC Holdings currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for ICC Holdings you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on ICC Holdings, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

