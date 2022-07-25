A Piece Of The Puzzle Missing From Deswell Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DSWL) Share Price

Deswell Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DSWL) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.1x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 16x and even P/E's above 31x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

It looks like earnings growth has deserted Deswell Industries recently, which is not something to boast about. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to worsen, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqGM:DSWL Price Based on Past Earnings July 25th 2022

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Deswell Industries' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. Although pleasingly EPS has lifted 95% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 9.7% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Deswell Industries' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Deswell Industries currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

