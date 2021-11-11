A PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) insider lowered their holding by 6.6% earlier this year

Insiders were net sellers of PerkinElmer, Inc.'s (NYSE:PKI ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PerkinElmer

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Alexis Michas, sold US$666k worth of shares at a price of US$140 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$176). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 6.6% of Alexis Michas's holding. Alexis Michas was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Does PerkinElmer Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. PerkinElmer insiders own 0.8% of the company, currently worth about US$170m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The PerkinElmer Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of PerkinElmer insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing PerkinElmer. Be aware that PerkinElmer is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

