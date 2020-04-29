A Pandemic-Proof Bond Fund? New Dividend Raise, Now Pays 8%

By Brett Owens

While most income investors stare at their portfolios, searching for the next shoe to drop, we contrarian yield collectors were treated to a rare treat this week. A dividend increaseaEUR"from an income fund that now yields 8%!

WeaEURtmll talk specifics in a moment, but letaEURtms start with the cash flow stream. This fund buys aEURoepreferredaEUR shares, a brand of stock that most mainstream investors are not familiar with. The aEURoefirst-levelaEUR types typically limit themselves to the common shares of stock, which are what you receive when you place an order to buy with your broker.

Preferred are there, too, if you know where to look. Corporations issue them periodically to raise cash. These issues generally pay dividends that receive priority over those paid on common shares (a nice benefit during brittle economic times like these.)

The dividends on preferreds are usually higher than their common cousins, too. In this aEURoezero interest rateaEUR world, thataEURtms a pretty sweet quality.

There are two popular preferred ETFs from Invesco and iShares that pay more than 5%. These big yields have helped these funds aEURoebounce backaEUR faster than the broader market, with both outpacing the S&P 500 year-to-date:

2 Popular Preferred ETFs Beating the Market



While relative returns are nice, you are probably looking for further aEURoefollow throughaEUR potential. After all, why would I mention a fund that is down if that didnaEURtmt mean it was ready to rally?

Plus, didnaEURtmt I say aEURoe8% yieldsaEUR earlier?

For more upside, higher yields and that sweet dividend raise I mentioned earlier, letaEURtms turn our attention away from ETFs and towards my favorite preferred CEF (closed-end fund). CEFs are the inside secret of income aficionados like us. Few subscribers ever return to mainstream ETFs after getting a taste of this (vastly underreported) dividend good life!

Our Contrarian Income Report go-to is the Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP). DonaEURtmt let the sleepy name put you to sleep. This is the 8% payer that just raised its dividend a few days ago.

The managers and analysts at Flaherty & Crumrine run their own internal credit research. They are experts at aEURoeavoiding strikeouts,aEUR which, again, is key in todayaEURtms soon-to-be-bankruptcy-laden world. Only high-quality preferred securities make it into DFP.

Preferred security selection is no joke. Heck, I get what theyaEURtmre doing in terms of building their own database with specific terms, interest rates, credit quality, and so onaEUR"and IaEURtmm happy to aEURoeoutsourceaEUR this research to F&C!

The firm charges a 1.06% expense fee, which would be quite high if it were an ETF, not a CEF. However, when it comes to picking preferreds, we get what we pay for. Since we added DFP to our CIR portfolio way back in October 2015, weaEURtmve collected $8.39 in dividendsaEUR"38%!aEUR"on our initial $22.26 purchase.

Meanwhile our fee was essentially aEURoecompedaEUR because we were able to buy the fund at a discount to its net asset value (NAV) back then. (Remember, fees for CEFs are debited directly from their NAVs. Every yield you see quoted is net of these fees.)

And because CEFs can trade at discounts to their NAVs, a benefit of the inefficiencies we can aEURoeexploitaEUR in this underappreciated market, we can get our fees comped by purchasing funds when they trades at discounts to their NAVs.

Circling back to my comment about getting what we pay for, that was perhaps a bit harsh with respect to the ETFs. They are not bad funds, they are just not as good as the one run by our folks at F&C. Since that October 2015 date, here are the total returns (including dividends) for DFP versus two well-known ETFs that specialize in preferreds:

When DFP is discounted, itaEURtms the cornerstone of any dream retirement portfolio. The fund pays 8% and if you buy it at a big discount it tends to coincide with the dips in price nicely. DFP is a great fund but it does go on sale every few years, for whatever reason (well, we know whyaEUR"investors are crazy).

Buy These Discounts in DFP



Unfortunately, the fund has already bounced back from its pandemic sale, and it could be another year or two until we see DFP at a discount again. ThataEURtms OK because we have plenty of dream retirement stocks and funds to buy right now.





