A Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) insider lowered their holding by 35% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited's (NASDAQ:OXBR ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider David Lazar bought US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$2.97 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.11). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. David Lazar was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months. We note that David Lazar was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

David Lazar ditched 264.20k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$5.02. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 12% of Oxbridge Re Holdings shares, worth about US$2.3m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Oxbridge Re Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Oxbridge Re Holdings shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Oxbridge Re Holdings insiders. We also note that, as far as we can see, insider ownership is fairly low, compared to other companies. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Oxbridge Re Holdings (2 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

