A Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) insider lowered their holding by 6.5% earlier this year

Insiders were net sellers of Owens & Minor, Inc.'s (NYSE:OMI ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Owens & Minor

The Senior VP & Corporate Treasurer, Jonathan Leon, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$249k worth of shares at a price of US$33.24 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$41.38). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 6.5% of Jonathan Leon's stake. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Jonathan Leon.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:OMI Insider Trading Volume December 10th 2021

Does Owens & Minor Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Owens & Minor insiders own about US$111m worth of shares (which is 3.6% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Owens & Minor Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Owens & Minor, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Owens & Minor. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Owens & Minor (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

