A Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) insider increased their holdings last year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Oncorus, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ONCR ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Oncorus Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The COO & Chief of Staff Stephen Harbin made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$174k worth of shares at a price of US$5.80 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$5.40. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Stephen Harbin was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:ONCR Insider Trading Volume December 27th 2021

Insider Ownership of Oncorus

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 4.0% of Oncorus shares, worth about US$5.5m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Oncorus Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Oncorus stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Oncorus (2 are significant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

