A Once-in-a-Decade Investing Opportunity Is Here. 2 Vanguard ETFs to Buy Now.

The past year has been rough for investors, but there's a silver lining: Now is a more affordable time to invest. Though the market has rebounded slightly over the last several weeks, many stocks are still well below their all-time highs -- making it the perfect chance to load up on quality investments for a fraction of the cost.

Choosing the right investments is critical, though, and there are two Vanguard ETFs that could be great buys right now.

Is now a smart time to invest?

The market has experienced a phenomenal bull run over the past decade, which is good for your portfolio but not for your wallet. Stock prices have soared in the years following the Great Recession, making it a wildly expensive time to buy.

But now that the market is in a slump, this may be your best chance to save money on normally high-priced stocks. Once the market recovers, it could be years before stocks are priced at such steep discounts again.

The key, though, is to invest in the right places and hold those investments for the long term. No one can say how the market will perform in the near term, but by investing in quality stocks or funds during the market's low points and waiting for the rebound, you could make lots of money.

2 ETFs to stock up on right now

1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) tracks the S&P 500 and aims to mirror the index's performance. This fund includes stocks from 500 of the largest companies in the U.S., many of which are behemoth corporations and household names.

Because this fund is comprised only of the strongest stocks, it's far more likely to rebound from downturns and experience consistent growth over time.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has earned an average annual return of 12.64% over the past 10 years, and its largest holdings include Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon. If you're nervous about the stock market or simply want a safe ETF you can count on to perform well over time, this is a fantastic option.

An additional perk is that this ETF has an incredibly low expense ratio of just 0.03%. This is substantially lower than that of the average fund and over decades, could save you thousands of dollars in fees.

2. Vanguard Growth ETF

The Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG) contains 253 stocks with the potential for faster-than-average growth and attempts to beat the market over time. This investment is unique among growth ETFs because it balances risk and reward.

Roughly half of the fund is made up of blue chip stocks like Apple, Visa, and Home Depot. Many of these stocks still experience above-average growth but are also industry giants that carry less risk.

In addition to those stocks, this ETF also includes many smaller companies that have the potential for explosive returns. These under-the-radar stocks may be higher risk than the blue chips, but if any of them take off, you could see lucrative returns.

If you're willing to take on more risk for the chance of beating the market, right now may be your best time to buy. Growth stocks have been pummeled during this downturn, and by investing now, you'll be well-positioned to take advantage of the upswing.

The stock market can be daunting, but right now may be a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity. By investing in the right places and riding out the storm, you could earn more than you might think when the market inevitably recovers.

