A Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) insider lowered their holding by 19% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OMEX ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Odyssey Marine Exploration

The Independent Lead Director, Mark Justh, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$358k worth of shares at a price of US$6.90 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$5.75. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Mark Justh was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months. Notably Mark Justh was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$67k worth of shares.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$67k for 11.25k shares. But they sold 51.87k shares for US$358k. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:OMEX Insider Trading Volume January 24th 2022

Does Odyssey Marine Exploration Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 9.9% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares, worth about US$8.2m, according to our data. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Odyssey Marine Exploration Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Odyssey Marine Exploration insiders. We also note that, as far as we can see, insider ownership is fairly low, compared to other companies. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 6 warning signs for Odyssey Marine Exploration (4 are concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

