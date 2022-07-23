A Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) insider lowered their holding by 19% earlier this year

Looking at Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OMEX ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Odyssey Marine Exploration

The Independent Lead Director, Mark Justh, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$358k worth of shares at a price of US$6.90 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$2.89. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Mark Justh.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:OMEX Insider Trading Volume July 23rd 2022

Are Odyssey Marine Exploration Insiders Buying Or Selling?

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Odyssey Marine Exploration. Chief Business Officer Laura Barton purchased US$7.1k worth of shares in that period. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Does Odyssey Marine Exploration Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Odyssey Marine Exploration insiders own about US$4.7m worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Odyssey Marine Exploration Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Odyssey Marine Exploration insiders. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 7 warning signs for Odyssey Marine Exploration (4 are a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

