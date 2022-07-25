A NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) insider lowered their holding by 84% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in NVE Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVEC ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

NVE Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Curt Reynders, sold US$170k worth of shares at a price of US$70.56 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$51.09. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Curt Reynders was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Curt Reynders ditched 2.87k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$70.69. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:NVEC Insider Trading Volume July 25th 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Have NVE Insiders Traded Recently?

Independent Director James Bracke bought just US$4.6k worth of shares in that time. That's not much at all. So it is hard to draw any conclusion about how insiders are feeling about the stock, from these recent trades.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, NVE insiders have about 1.8% of the stock, worth approximately US$4.3m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About NVE Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. The insider transactions at NVE are not inspiring us to buy. We also note that, as far as we can see, insider ownership is fairly low, compared to other companies. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with NVE and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.