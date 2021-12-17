A number of insiders bought United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At United Security Bancshares

Notably, that recent purchase by David Eytcheson is the biggest insider purchase of United Security Bancshares shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$8.01 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 13.59k shares worth US$111k. But insiders sold 0.54 shares worth US$4.4. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by United Security Bancshares insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

United Security Bancshares Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that United Security Bancshares insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out US$98k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of United Security Bancshares

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that United Security Bancshares insiders own 15% of the company, worth about US$20m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The United Security Bancshares Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of United Security Bancshares we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that United Security Bancshares has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

