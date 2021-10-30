A number of insiders bought The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Bank of Princeton Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Martin Tuchman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$119k worth of shares at a price of US$29.85 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$30.28. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 15.76k shares worth US$462k. On the other hand they divested 1.80k shares, for US$40k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Bank of Princeton insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:BPRN Insider Trading Volume October 30th 2021

Insiders at Bank of Princeton Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Bank of Princeton over the last quarter. Independent Chairman of the Board Richard Gillespie bought US$33k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Bank of Princeton insiders own 22% of the company, worth about US$44m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bank of Princeton Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Bank of Princeton and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Bank of Princeton (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

