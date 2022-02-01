A number of insiders bought Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Processa Pharmaceuticals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder David Young for US$77k worth of shares, at about US$7.67 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$3.70 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 25.50k shares for US$164k. But they sold 9.70k shares for US$46k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Processa Pharmaceuticals insiders. The average buy price was around US$6.42. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:PCSA Insider Trading Volume February 1st 2022

Processa Pharmaceuticals Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Processa Pharmaceuticals, over the last three months. The selling netted US$46k for Independent Director Justin Yorke. But the good news is that there was purchasing too , worth US$29k. While it's not great to see insider selling, the net amount sold isn't enough for us to want to read anything into it.

Does Processa Pharmaceuticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 16% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares, worth about US$9.5m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Processa Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider selling has just outweighed insider buying in the last three months. But the difference is small, and thus, not concerning. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Processa Pharmaceuticals and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Processa Pharmaceuticals (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

